Rumors about Wendy Williams’ dementia have been debunked by her family.

Wendy Williams’ brother has debunked claims that his sister is suffering from dementia.

As she continues her months-long absence from her daytime chat show, The Wendy Williams Show, Tommy Williams Jr. has addressed accusations that have been circulating about the 57-year-old.

Williams is said to be suffering from the consequences of early-onset dementia, according to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“Things aren’t looking good… Wendy is rumored to be confined to a wheelchair,” Smiley stated.

They went on to say that the host “had lost all blood circulation in her legs and feet” and that she might not be able to return to her show.

“We need to pray for Wendy,” says the group. We know Wendy has struggled with addiction, alcoholism, and other issues, and it’s also been claimed that she’s in the early stages of dementia,” Smiley continued.

The remark about William’s health quickly went viral on social media, and scores of outlets picked it up.

