Rudolf Weigl, the scientist who developed the Epidemic Typhus Vaccine, is honored with a Google Doodle.

Today’s Google Doodle honors Rudolf Weigl, a Polish scientist who produced the first viable vaccination against epidemic typhus, one of the world’s oldest and most infectious diseases, during World War II.

Weigl devised a way for improving epidemic typhus vaccine production technology. “He was an international authority on prophylactics and control of rickettsial epidemic typhus,” according to a 2003 article in Przegld Epidemiologiczny.

Medical personnel, people from endemic areas in Poland, and missionaries operating in Asia were the first to be vaccinated by the scientist.

Weigl was born in Prerov, Moravia, and received his bachelor’s degree in natural sciences from Lvov University in 1907. During World War I, he developed the world’s first effective spotted fever vaccine.

At the Institute of General Biology at Jan Kazimierz University in Lvov, the former Polish city that is now the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Weigl resumed his research on the spotted fever vaccine.

During the Soviet occupation of Lvov and after the city was overrun by Germans, he was the director of the institute, which later became known as the Weigl Institute.

Weigl became a professor of biology at Lwów University in 1920. “The international community of Ricketsiologists, including Charles Nicolle, his associate Helena Sparrow from Tunis, Kuczynski from Berlin, and others” visited his lab frequently.

Weigl was enlisted as a parasitologist at the Army Laboratory in Przemysl, Poland, as World War II neared. He became interested in the typhus epidemic that was sweeping Eastern Europe at the time.

“Before the era of vaccination and effective insect control,” Szybalski, who knew Weigl well, explained, “louse-transmitted typhus was one of the major infectious diseases and a cause of disastrous epidemics,” and Weigl developed “the first successful anti-typhus vaccine” at Jan Kazimierz University.

Before World War II, Weigl’s laboratory in Lwów mass-produced the vaccine, which was utilized in China, Ethiopia, and other nations. During World War II, when Lwów was occupied by the Soviet Union from 1939 to 1941 before being taken over by Germany from 1941 to 1944, it continued to produce.

Weigl maintained his studies at the Jagiellonian after the war, according to the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews.