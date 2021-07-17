Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit was dismissed, according to Sacha Baron Cohen’s lawyer.

After a federal court threw down Roy Moore’s $95 million defamation lawsuit against the comedian on Tuesday, Sacha Baron Cohen’s legal counsel told This website that justice has “finally” been served.

Moore, a lost Alabama Senate candidate and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, sued Baron Cohen in September 2018 for “intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud” after appearing on the star’s parody show Who Is America?

During the program, Baron Cohen was seen posing as an Israeli anti-terror specialist and sweeping Moore with a “pedophile detector” wand, despite Moore’s candidacy for Congress being thwarted by eight sexual harassment charges.

After the false wand went off many times during the interview, which aired on Showtime in July 2018, the politician walked out of the interview.

Moore sued Baron Cohen a few weeks later, alleging that “during the episode that featured Judge Moore, Defendant Cohen falsely painted, represented, mocked, and with malice defamed Judge Moore as a sex offender, which he is not,” according to his lawsuit.

“This false and fraudulent portrayal and mockery of Judge Moore as a sex offender, which was widely broadcast in this district…has severely harmed Judge Moore’s reputation and caused him, Mrs. Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause Plaintiffs financial damage.”

The suit was dismissed on Tuesday by the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, with U.S. District Court Judge John P. Cronan stating: “Defendants have moved for summary judgment, arguing that Plaintiffs’ claims are barred by both a waiver clause in the agreement that Judge Moore signed prior to the interview and the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

“Given the satirical nature of that segment and the context in which it was delivered, no reasonable viewer would have regarded Cohen’s conduct during the interview as making factual facts concerning Judge Moore,” Judge Cronan said of the “pedophile detector” moment on the show.

