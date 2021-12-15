Rowling, J.K. In the debate about transgender rape, lawmakers have come out in favor of it.

After voicing her thoughts on another topic involving transgender persons, author J.K. Rowling has received support from British MPs.

On Sunday, the author of the Harry Potter series spoke out against proposed legislation in Scotland, which states that police will “record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker ‘identifies as a female.”

“War is Peace,” Rowling commented on Twitter, quoting an article from The Times in the United Kingdom titled “‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as ladies.” Slavery is the opposite of freedom. Ignorance is a powerful weapon. The person who raped you is a woman who is imprisoned.” While Rowling has endured controversy for previous comments concerning transgender women, she has gotten high-profile support in the United Kingdom for her views, with the hashtag “#IStandWithJKRowling” trending on Twitter.

Rowling’s backing came from Joanna Cherry, a Scottish National Party Member of Parliament for Edinburgh South West, who said that any “serious politician” would oppose such legislation.

“As someone who spent years prosecuting rape, I don’t find the idea that women should object to having to pretend that the man who attacked them is a woman particularly amusing,” Cherry wrote on Twitter. No responsible politician should either. #IStandWithJKRowling.” Murdo Fraser, Member of Scottish Parliament for Mid-Scotland and Fife, also chimed in, expressing similar thoughts.

“Even with today’s perplexing morality, don’t you believe the option between standing with @jk rowling or with rapists would appear to be a straightforward one?” Fraser added the hashtag “#IStandWithJKRowling” to his post. Rowling drew praise from a number of conservative personalities, including Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, and political pundits Ian Miles Cheong and Lauren Chen, for her tweet on the subject.

— Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling (@jk rowling) 12th of December, 2021 Rowling expressed her thoughts on transgender problems in an essay published on her personal website in June 2020.

“When you open the doors to bathrooms and changing rooms to any male who believes or believes he is a woman—and, as I’ve indicated, gender confirmation certificates may now be provided,” she wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.