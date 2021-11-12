Rose McGowan vows to never live in the United States again and instead settles in ‘Gentler’ Mexico.

Rose McGowan, an actress, has announced that she will no longer live in the United States, claiming “random threats of violence” as the reason for her decision to go to “kinder” Mexico.

In early 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Charmed star, who was born in Italy to American parents before residing in the United States as a youngster, moved to Mexico.

McGowan, 48, said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday from her home in Cancn that her choice not to return to the United States was strengthened after a recent visit.

During the remote interview, she stated, “I will not return to live there.” “I went back for the first time in a long time lately, and it freaked me out. People are short-circuiting the energy there.

“I traveled from the top of one half of the country to the bottom of the other, and everywhere I went, there were random threats of violence every day—not because I’m Rose, but simply random people. What’s going on isn’t OK, and it’s sad.” She then went on to talk about her new life in Mexico, saying: “I’ve discovered a kinder, gentler place for myself. And, despite the fact that many people disparage Mexico, it has been nothing but beauty, healing, and gentleness for me.” She noted, however, that she does not have a particularly great command of Spanish, which she is currently enjoying.

“I’m taking it easy with the language acquisition because I’m actually enjoying not knowing what others around me are saying,” she said, adding that it provided her “calm.”

In February, the Scream actress stated that she had moved to Mexico permanently. According to The Independent, she had previously stated on social media that she was staying in Coba, on the Yucatán Peninsula.

McGowan, who said in the interview on Friday that her loud support for MeToo and Time’s Up helped “shatter” the “illusion” of Hollywood, also said she doesn’t think she’ll be employed as an actress in the United States again.

When her interviewers on the show inquired if she could find a job, she said: “No, it’s not true. I’m afraid I can’t. They’ve made certain of it… It takes a community to get there. This is a condensed version of the information.