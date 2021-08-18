Ron Popeil invented the Veg-o-Matic and made the world a safer place for late-night television pitchmen.

Despite having waged a continuous struggle for our transitory attention for decades, the death of 86-year-old gadget expert Ron Popeil will result in few flags being lowered in his honor. Granted, salesmen aren’t known for their bravery or bravery, but Ron was the ideal pitchman for the new, cathode-ray era in which he grew up, with the hard sell, rat-a-tat beat of the immigrant boardwalk vendor only slightly changed for the cooler medium of television.

Hearing Ron Popeil monomaniacally extol the life-changing virtues of a vegetable-shredding geegaw—for a full half-hour, no less—was a slightly more high-tech version of the hysterical, vaudeville-era carnival barker, with juicers and food dehydrators replacing bearded women and vitalizing, cocaine-laced tonics.

The innovative gadget-Galileo Popeil the Elder, who invented and sold the hot-selling mechanical siblings, Veg-o-Matic and Chop-o-Matic, taught Ron the fast-talking, tricky trade at his O.G. father Sam’s knee. Both flew off the shelves like hotcakes.

Ron marketed the products before rebranding as Ronco Inc. in 1964 and competing directly with his father, as a grateful son should. Perhaps Popeil II was still resentful of Sam for sending him and his brother to an orphanage after their mother divorced him. Needless to say, there was a lot of animosity and estrangement, as well as a lot of good fortune for everyone involved. When Ron died, he was worth a cool $200 million.

Aside from generational rivalries, Ron Popeil has left a stainless-steel legacy of semi-gratuitous, lifestyle-enhancement products that you didn’t realize you needed until you saw his newest 60-second promo, and later, half-hour infomercial. If you were a time-wasting masochist like me, the arrival of cable TV meant 24/7 Ron-All-Day Ron-All-Day Ron-All-Day Ron-All-Day Ron-All-Day Ron-All-Day Ron-All-Day Ron-All-Day Ron I’ll admit that I was a touch fascinated with him, but may I offer a lame-but-true justification for my unhealthy Popeil addiction?

My own father, Rubin Weiss, was a professional pitchman, but with a theater arts education and a rough-and-resonant larynx that propelled him to the top of the voiceover bigwigs in our hometown of Detroit, and then, nationwide. My father was eventually compelled to speak a soon in Sam Popeil’s stomping grounds in nearby Chicago. This is a condensed version of the information.