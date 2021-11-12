Ron Howard Remembers ‘Happy Days’ Co-Star Gavan O’Herlihy’s Death.

Ron Howard has paid tribute to Gavan O’Herlihy, his Happy Days co-star who died at the age of 70.

The famous sitcom, which aired from 1974 to 1984, starred the Irish actor as Chuck Cunningham. He played the character for the first two seasons of the show before being replaced for two episodes by Randolph Roberts.

His mysterious removal from the cast gave rise to the term “Chuck Cunningham Syndrome,” which refers to characters that mysteriously vanish from shows.

After launching his acting career on the sitcom, O’Herlihy went on to star in a slew of successful films, including Willow, Never Say Never Again, Death Wish 3 and Superman III.

Following the news of O’Herlihy’s passing in the Irish Echo on Wednesday, Howard—who portrayed Richie Cunningham’s younger brother on Happy Days—took to Twitter to pay respect to the actor, whom he described as a “huge free spirit.”

On Thursday, filmmaker Howard posted, “RIP Gavan.” “He was the first of two Chucks on #HappyDays, and later Airk in #Willow, which I had the pleasure of directing. A gifted actor with a strong sense of independence.” Henry Winkler, best known for his portrayal as Arthur, responded to Howard’s post “On Happy Days, “The Fonz” Fonzarelli tweeted: “[Gavan]… Please accept my heartfelt condolences. It was wonderful to share the screen with you!!! This time you took the longest stairwell.” Bronson’s Loose! The Making of the Death Wish Films author Paul Talbot announced on the book’s official Facebook page that O’Herlihy died on October 14. The reason of death has not been revealed.

The statement added, "He was cherished by Bronson fans for his legendary role as psychotic gang leader 'Fraker' in the action-comic masterpiece DEATH WISH 3." "He was the son of Dan O'Herlihy, an Oscar-nominated character actor (who is probably best-known today for playing the villain in HALLOWEEN III: SEASON OF THE WITCH)."