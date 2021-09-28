Romania’s ICUs are overrun by unvaccinated COVID cases, with beds only available due to death.

According to the Associated Press, Romania reported the greatest daily number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began on Tuesday, with 11,049 new cases and 1,220 out of 1,239 intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied.

Some mobile ICUs are entirely filled, and in the majority of cases, only deaths have allowed new patients to be admitted.

Beds are at 100 percent capacity, according to Genoveva Cadar, ICU chief doctor at Bucharest’s Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology, and 98 percent of coronavirus patients are unvaccinated.

“People are arriving with more severe manifestations [of the disease]than in earlier waves,” Cadar said. “They are intubated very rapidly, and the prognosis is really poor.”

According to Romanian government data, unvaccinated patients accounted for 91.5 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the country from September 18 to September 23.

Beatrice Mahler, the hospital manager, stated, “I don’t know how we’re going to get through the next phase, but we’re absolutely going to be here.” “We’ll try everything we can,” says the team, “but we don’t have a winning recipe.”

COVID-

The number of cases in Romania continues to climb on a daily basis, despite a decrease in the number of persons who are vaccinated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Adrian Pica, 55, sits on his bed in a crowded ICU for coronavirus patients in Bucharest, receiving supplemental oxygen to help him breathe. He explained, “I didn’t want to get vaccinated because I was terrified.”

Around 72 percent of individuals in the 27-nation European Union have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but chronically low vaccination rates in some eastern EU countries are now threatening to overwhelm hospitals as infections from the more virulent Delta form spread.

Pica, who said his early symptoms left him sweating and feeling suffocated, told the Associated Press, “I didn’t believe in COVID-19 until now.” “At first, I mistook it for the flu. But now I’m sick and in the hospital. I’d like to get vaccinated.”

Bulgaria and Romania are the EU’s two least-vaccinated countries, with only 22 percent and 33 percent of their adult populations fully inoculated, respectively. Rapidly rising new infections have led authorities in both countries to tighten virus restrictions, while other EU countries including France, Spain, Denmark, and Portugal have all achieved 80 percent vaccine coverage and have lifted restrictions. This is a condensed version of the information.