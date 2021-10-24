Rolling Stone’s Updated ‘Greatest Songs’ List’s 20 Biggest Fallers

Bob Dylan famously sung, “The Times They Are A-Changin.”

And, when Rolling Stone updated its “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list last month, Dylan’s smash was one of the songs that dropped the most spots.

That song, along with the ones mentioned below, dropped more places in the updated list than any other, plummeting out of the top 500 like a rolling stone.

The legacy of these songs lives on, even when new performers and songs emerge on the music landscape. See the most recent additions here, and the highest climbers here.

In Rolling Stone’s latest list, these are the 20 biggest losers…

1. The Righteous Brothers’ ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ (1964)OUT At least 467 points have been lost. The song debuted in the mid-’60s to critical acclaim and commercial success, and it reached No. 34 on the 2004 list.

The Library of Congress entered the track into the National Recording Registry in 2015 for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important.”

“You’ve lost that lovin’ feelingin'” is no longer in the RS 500, and the Righteous Brothers can’t do much about it “since it’s gone… gone… gone… woooooo…”, according to the newest 2021 update.

2. Percy Sledge’s ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ (1966)

OUT. When it initially came released, it was at least 447A No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B singles charts.

The Percy Sledge version was ranked 53rd in the RS 500 greatest songs in 2004, but it didn’t make the cut 17 years later.

3. Little Richard’s ‘Long Tall Sally’ (1956)

OUT. Down at least 443″Long tall Sally, she’s made for speed,” says the RS500 upgrade, but not for the RS500 update. Even though it was ranked number 55 in 2004, the song was not included on the list of the 500 greatest songs of all time.

Little Richard’s biggest hit, the song was covered by The Beatles and The Kinks, who later recorded their own versions.

4. Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ (1967)

OUT. At least 442 points have been lost. Because the times are a-changin’, the loser now will be the winner later. This song by the Nobel Laureate in Literature was deemed unworthy of inclusion, despite the fact that important literary luminaries such as Mario Vargas Llosa questioned his honor, stating it should belong to writers rather than singers. This is a condensed version of the information.