Rolling Stone’s 500 ‘Greatest Songs’ List has 20 new additions.

The “500 best songs of all time” list published by Rolling Stone has been updated.

More than 250 musicians, journalists, and industry people were consulted to help identify “historic favorites, world-changing anthems, and new masterpieces,” according to the publication.

Since the original breakdown in 2004, the most recent list is the first thorough revision (a small update in 2010 added 25 songs, mainly from the oughties).

Take a look at the songs that have dropped out of the top 100 and those that have entered the top 100.

Many songs that made the top 500 in 2004 have since slipped out, while others have been relegated. However, a select handful have made significant gains, none more so than these.

The 20 largest climbers on Rolling Stone’s new “500 Greatest Songs” list are shown below.

1. Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thing” (1993)

398 % increase (427 to 29)

Dr. Dre’s single song on Rolling Stone’s list is “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang.”

It was numbered 419 when the list was initially published, but it has since risen to number 29 in the most recent edition.

N.W.A’s “Fuck tha Police” and 2Pac’s “California Love” are two more tracks on the list where Dre appears as a producer and performs vocals.

2. Prince’s “Kiss” (1986)

376 points gained (461 to 85)

The song is now ranked 85th on the new RS 500 list, up from 461st in 2004.

“That song totally resurrected his career,” producer David Z told Rolling Stone, “and a year later Warner Bros. was looking to sign guys that sounded like that.”

3. The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” (1987)

Up 380 (488 to 108)After a romantic holiday with his then-fiancée, Robert Smith wrote “Just Like Heaven.” “The song is about hyperventilating — kissing and fainting on the floor,” he said in a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone.

The Cure’s first hit in the United States was “Just Like Heaven,” which reached number 40 on the Billboard charts in 1988.

Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” at number four (1977)

359 points higher (411 to 52)

The captivating Donna Summer, called “The Queen of Disco,” is credited with laying the foundations of electronic dance music with her song “I Feel Love,” while Donna’s talent as a performer was chameleonic.

The Library of Congress in 2011. This is a condensed version of the information.