Roger Taylor of Queen talks about working on his new solo album, ‘Outsider,’ during the lockdown.

Queen + Adam Lambert were on a roll in terms of performance in the early months of 2020. In February of that year, the band performed at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert in response to the horrific bushfires in Australia, and they were about to go on their Rhapsody Tour of the United Kingdom and Europe. Queen and Adam Lambert’s tour has been postponed until 2022 because to the COVID pandemic. The lockdown period was strange and uncertain for Queen drummer Roger Taylor, but it gave him the opportunity to work on his first new solo record in eight years.

Taylor told This website, “Who’s to know that this pandemic will be so global, such a big impact globally?” “I believe a lot of the songs on my record arose from having so much free time and so much uncertainty. So I figured I’d do something creative with the time.”

Outsider is the product of Taylor’s innovative use of time, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious musical career, which now spans more than 50 years as a member of Queen and as a solo artist. Outsider, which was released last Friday, follows in the footsteps of his previous solo albums, such as 1981’s Fun in Space, in which the British drummer not only sung and wrote his own songs, but also played all of the other instruments, including guitar, bass, and keyboards.

Taylor thinks the primarily one-man-band approach isn’t an ego thing. “It’s really the simplest and quickest approach to get what I was thinking of. It’s easier to do it oneself, yet there are times when I wish I could play the songs with a really hot band. I’m not sure if that would be better. If you can play practically all of the instruments yourself, I suppose it’s quite personal.

He continues, "I do have visitors." "On a song called "Foreign Sand," I have the great Jim Cregan playing acoustic guitar. He was with Rod Stewart, and he's one of my old friends. It was great to finally get him on the record. And, of course, I have [singer]KT Tunstall, so it's not completely complete.