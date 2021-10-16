Robert Pattinson and His Batmobile Fight the Riddler in ‘The Batman’ Trailer.

At the 2021 DC FanDome event, the second full trailer for The Batman debuted, featuring Robert Pattinson’s rendition of the Dark Knight in all his magnificence.

Viewers got their first glimpse of Paul Dano as the Riddler, as well as more of Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman) and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, who looked unrecognizable (Penguin).

The trailer is two minutes and forty-four seconds long, making it the longest trailer we’ve seen for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. This new trailer also confirms that the film will be released exclusively in theaters on March 4, 2022. This implies that, unlike all other Warner Bros. pictures in 2021, you won’t be able to see the film at home.

With so much revealed, Batman fans may be left with even more doubts about the film. Here’s a rundown of everything seen in The Batman’s latest trailer.

In the Batman trailer, what happens?

The trailer opens on a dark and rainy night outside a restaurant (it is, after all, Gotham City), staring in at a figure seated at the counter. As the building is besieged and subsequently attacked by police, we see Dano’s distinctive side profile, appearing calm. The camera pans over the coffee he’s stirring, revealing the Riddler’s characteristic question mark neatly sculpted in the liquid – any barista would be proud of the artisan work.

The Bat Signal is then seen flashing into the Gotham sky. “Fear is a tool, and when that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call, it’s a warning,” Pattinson’s narrator continues, showcasing his Batman voice. Batman fights a gang of clown-like goons, similar to what we saw in the first teaser. This time, we witness him defeating his foes with an electro grip. His Batsuit is also bulletproof, as we see here and again in the trailer.

Batman pays a visit to Arkham City Hospital, where he encounters a strange patient. We may see someone wearing spectacles in a mirror, which could be the Riddler, as we saw in the first scene.

