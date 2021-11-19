Robert Greene, the director of “Procession,” discusses the Healing Power of Art and Drama Therapy.

The critically regarded filmmaker Robert Greene’s documentary Procession is available on Netflix. Six men, Tom Viviano, Joe Eldred, Ed Gavagan, Michael Sandridge, Dan Laurine, and Mike Foreman, who were sexually abused as children by Catholic priests, and their continuous quest for justice and inner peace, are featured in the film.

Viviano, Eldred, Gavagan, Sandridge, Laurine, and Foreman confront their trauma head-on by collaborating with Greene, his film team, drama therapist Monica Phinney, and young actor Terrick Trobough to create short films on their abuse experiences.

The six guys recall their tragedy in emotive, and at times difficult-to-watch situations in the short films. Some of the films are literal re-imaginings of personal memories, while others are allegorical. Eldred, for example, writes a letter to his younger self in one scene, while Gavagan’s short video brings his memories of confronting his abuser in a bedroom to life.

As they work together to revisit their darkest moments, the video also highlights the uplifting feeling of community and strong friendship that has evolved between the six guys.

Director Robert Greene told The Washington Newsday that he hoped the inventiveness and camaraderie displayed by Viviano, Eldred, Gavagan, Sandridge, Laurine, and Foreman would encourage audiences and other survivors of sexual abuse.

“These guys, the way they embrace ridding themselves of the guilt that has been crippling them for so long, I think can be a message for everyone, and it’s about coming together,” he said. That is about drawing strength from family and brothers, as well as creative endeavor such as art, which has the ability to heal. That’s all there is to it. Art.

“I mean, what was taken from these guys can never be returned, but doing art together, coming together, and not living in silence and humiliation can actually improve your life, and I guess that’s what I’d like people to take away from it.”

Greene recalls seeing attorney Rebecca Randles hold a press conference with four men who had accused their local Catholic priests of sexually assaulting them as minors in August 2018.

Greene persuaded theater therapist Monica Phinney to come after a few years of back and forth. This is a condensed version of the information.