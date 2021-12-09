Robbie Shakespeare, the bassist for Sly and Robbie, died at the age of 68.

Robbie Shakespeare, a well-known bassist and producer, died at the age of 68, and tributes are pouring in.

The Grammy-winning singer, best known as half of the duet Sly and Robbie with Sly Dunbar, has died in Florida, where he was awaiting kidney surgery, according to The Jamaica Gleaner.

Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Mick Jagger, Grace Jones, and others have credited him with altering the sound of reggae and dancehall music, and he has produced works for Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Mick Jagger, Grace Jones, and others.

His death was verified by Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Culture Minister, who issued a statement breaking the tragic news.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that my friend and brother, the famous bassist Robbie Shakespeare, has passed away,” she tweeted.

“As Sly and Robbie, Robbie and Sly Dunbar, the drummer, have been among Jamaica’s greatest artists. This incredible bunch of musicians raised the bar on bass and drumming as they created music for themselves and for a variety of other artists both locally and abroad.” Grange continued: “The industry, both at home and abroad, will be devastated by Robbie’s death. My condolences to his family and friends. Robbie, I adore you. Rest in peace, my friend.” I am shocked and saddened to learn that my buddy and brother, the great basist Robbie Shakespeare, has passed away.

As Sly and Robbie, Robbie and Sly Dunbar, the drummer, have been among Jamaica’s greatest artists. 1/3 of the image twitter.com/l8p9gCcKOV — Hon.Olivia Grange (@Babsy_grange) December 8, 2021 Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who lauded Shakespeare’s effect on the country’s music, is among others paying tribute.

“No one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare when it comes to reggae bass playing,” Holness tweeted. “He will be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Jamaican culture and the music industry.” (1/3) My sympathies to Robbie Shakespeare of Sly and Robbie, a Jamaican reggae singer and record producer. pic.twitter.com/Q1C1FZBQ4G Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) (@AndrewHolnessJM) (@AndrewHolnessJM) (@And 8th of December, 2021 Shakespeare’s skills as a bassist were praised by BBC Radio 1Xtra reggae music presenter David Rodigan.

