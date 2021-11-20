Robberies hit Louis Vuitton stores, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

According to police, thieves looted a Louis Vuitton store in the Chicago region on Wednesday and made off with at least $120,000 in products.

This is the latest in a series of robberies at Louis Vuitton outlets in Chicago suburbs in recent months.

At least 14 masked males broke into the luxury outlet at the Oak Brook Mall in suburban Oak Brook, Illinois, some 16 miles west of Chicago, according to police.

“As soon as they walked into the business, they took out their garbage bags and began stuffing them with things,” Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said.

The robbers made rapid work of the business, as evidenced by surveillance footage caught as the incident transpired.

At least 14 people are wanted in connection with a ‘grab and run’ at a Louis Vuitton store in the Oak Brook Center Mall near Chicago; police estimate $100,000 in product was stolen – WGN pic.twitter.com/mEaVnCA7x8

Breaking911 (@Breaking911) is on Twitter. 18 November 2021 The males then allegedly fled in three different cars, at least one of which was thought to be stolen. Law officers found the stolen vehicle, but the merchandise was nowhere to be found.

According to Oak Brook Police, they are following up on information from witnesses and trying to track down license plates in order to find the burglars. They’ve also organized a task group with the Illinois attorney general to try to prevent these kinds of situations.

People who were near the store at the time of the robbery were said to be taken aback by the crime’s bravado.

Witness Jasmine Tsang told WLS-TV, “You don’t anticipate that kind of behavior to happen outside of the city, either.” “I’d just lately relocated from the city. I thought I’d gotten away from it all.” While security is always present in Louis Vuitton boutiques, this is the third time in less than two months that one of the premium retailer’s Chicago-area locations has been looted.

The company’s store on Northbrook Court in Northbrook, Illinois, about 25 miles north of Chicago, was robbed twice, with the perpetrators acting similarly to those who committed the heist in Oak Brook.

On October 7, “multiple purses and luggage” worth $66,000 were stolen during the first theft. This is a condensed version of the information.