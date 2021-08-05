Rihanna’s Net Worth: The Singer and Beauty Expert Is Now a Billionaire

Rihanna debuted in the music industry in 2005 with her first single, “Pon De Replay.” Despite the fact that her most recent single, released in 2020, came after a three-year hiatus from the music industry, she has since become an icon.

Her icon status has been preserved outside of the music industry, thanks to her groundbreaking cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, which debuted in 2017.

She has recently shifted her attention to fashion, creating the Fenty fashion brand in 2019, although it has since shuttered.

Her efforts have now resulted in her being named a billionaire.

Rihanna: How Did She Become A Billionaire?

Unsurprisingly, much of Rihanna’s fortune has come from sources other than the music industry, according to Forbes.

Rihanna debuted in 2005, with Def Jam releasing her debut album Music of the Sun the following year.

Her musical breakthrough, however, did not come until her 2007 album Good Girl Gone Bad, which featured the songs “Umbrella,” “Don’t Stop The Music,” and “Take a Bow.”

Rihanna had a productive album era from 2009 to 2012, when she released one each year, until her most recent album, Anti, was published in 2016.

All of her albums have gone platinum, including her first, and her most recent two albums, Unapologetic and Anti, all reached the top of the Billboard album list.

Having said that, the most common way for musical artists to gain money is by touring, which Rihanna has done six times.

She also co-headlined “The Monster Tour” with rapper Eminem after the two collaborated on four smash tracks.

Rihanna has also built a name for herself in the film industry, appearing in the all-female Ocean’s adaptation, Ocean’s 8, as well as Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and a regular role in the drama series Bates Motel.

Despite the fact that her hard work had made her a wealthy woman, it was not until she ventured into the worlds of beauty and fashion that her fortune truly took off.

Rihanna’s cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, has contributed significantly to her net worth.

Fenty Beauty was created in 2017 by Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy (LVMH), which creates things for the brand through its Kendo division.

She began with her Pro. This is a condensed version of the information.