Rihanna’s model hairstyles have sparked a debate over cultural appropriation.

Rihanna has been chastised over non-Black models’ braided hairstyles at the latest Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The wealthy singer, designer, and make-up mogul debuted her new lingerie collection at a star-studded event earlier this week, which was also live on Amazon Prime Video.

Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Vanessa Hudgens, and Emily Ratajkowski were just a few of the models who walked the runway.

Two models in particular, Ratajkowski and Hudgens, have been chastised for their hairdo.

Both women had braided hair, which is a typical Black woman’s style.

On Twitter, TV writer Raina Morris remarked, “I hope I could script something as funny as Rihanna putting all these white chicks in braids for the fenty show.”

“I adore the Fenty show, but I think we need a trigger warning for seeing so many white ladies in braids,” Twitter user Dylan Ali commented.

September 24, 2021 — Raina (@quakerraina)

“Why did Rihanna let Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski wear braids in the Fenty show?” another social media user wondered.

In recent years, hairdo debates have been an ever-present part of the cultural appropriation issue.

“The unrecognized or inappropriate adoption of the habits, practices, ideas, etc. of one people or society by members of another, often more dominant people or culture,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary.

White celebrities, most notably the Kardashians, have been repeatedly chastised for taking from a culture without acknowledging its origins. According to critics, these celebrities are frequently lauded for something that another group is vilified for.

St. Clair Detrick-Jules, author of My Beautiful Black Hair, described the Fenty presentation as “exhausting” in an interview with The Guardian.

“It feels exhausting for the creators of Rihanna’s fashion show to create white models with unmistakably Black braids,” she remarked.

“We’ve made some progress in teaching non-Black women about how deeply we are connected to our hair—yet here come the producers, wilfully ignoring all the readily available internet information detailing what cultural appropriation is and why it is harmful.”

Many people, however, disagree with this viewpoint and hold the belief.