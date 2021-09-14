Rihanna’s late arrival at the Met Gala has sparked a wave of jokes and memes.

In recent years, Rihanna has been a Met Gala staple, putting on show-stopping looks on the iconic red carpet.

The Bajan pop queen is often one of the most eagerly anticipated A-list attendees, and in 2018 she even acted as a co-chair alongside Donna Karan and Amal Clooney.

The “We Found Love” singer, on the other hand, arrived stylishly late for this year’s event—extremely fashionably late, in fact, shortly after 10 p.m.

The subject for this year was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was meant to honor American designers.

Rihanna walked the red carpet with her new boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, wearing an oversized and voluminous Balenciaga overcoat and matching crystal-embellished knit beanie hat.

Demna Gvasalia designed the 33-year-dress old’s just for her. She completed her look with a Bvlgari diamond choker.

Meanwhile, the pop star’s date, ASAP Rocky, was covered in a bright, quilted blanket from Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL spring 2022 collection.

After skipping the event last year, Rihanna’s participation this year was widely anticipated.

As fans awaited the couple’s Met Gala red carpet debut, the couple’s late arrival triggered a wave of jokes and memes.

“Rihanna on her way to the Met,” one admirer wrote with a slow-motion video of Lady Gaga walking.

Rihanna in route to the Met Gala.

Another tweeted, along with a meme of Rihanna doing her makeup in a car, “Rihanna while everyone is waiting for her at the MET #MetGala #MetGala2021.”

In a viral meme, someone inquired, “Where are you @rihanna?”

@rihanna, where have you gone?

“Rihanna was well aware of the job, which explains why she took so long to arrive. Another person added, “She’s the Met Gala.”

