Ricky Gervais’ three-year-old post about Trophy Hunters has been removed from Facebook.

The comedian has long been a vocal opponent of the terrible recreational activity, using his platform to call for its outright prohibition.

Trophy hunting is the sport of hunting wild animals. Large creatures like rhinos, elephants, lions, pumas, and bears are commonly hunted so that hunters can pose with their trophies or take home body parts like heads, horns, and claws.

On Sunday, Gervais turned to Twitter to joke about how a Facebook post he published in 2018 regarding trophy hunting was only recently reported and banned by the social media company.

The 60-year-old posted a screenshot of his post, which prompted Facebook to issue a warning, stating that it violated their community standards on harassment and bullying.

A three-year-old post I made about a couple of Trophy Hunters was recently removed from Facebook. Obviously, I am a firm believer in it. pic.twitter.com/7LTij6o1SA October 31, 2021 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) “A couple of c**** disguised like c**** shooting a lovely animal, then posing with the slain carcass like right c**** and uploading it on social media to show the world what c**** they are,” the post stated. Gervais didn’t provide the photo of the person he was referring to in his description, but he did share a similar post on Twitter in 2018 that featured two trophy hunters posing with what appeared to be a dead ibex.

“We have these standards because we want everyone to feel respected and accepted on Facebook,” Facebook writes on the post.

Trophy hunting, according to Gervais, is “humanity at its worst.”

“Why are we even having to make the case for trophy hunting being prohibited in 2020?” According to The Evening Standard, Gervais remarked last year.

“It’s difficult to imagine anything more disgusting or senseless than killing an animal for amusement and then slicing it up to show off its body parts and gloat about it.”

Gervais was speaking on the fifth anniversary of Cecil the lion’s death in Zimbabwe, which was shot by a US dentist in 2015.

