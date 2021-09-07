Rick’s Origin Story Is Finally Revealed in the Season 5 Finale of “Rick and Morty”

In the crowd-pleasing hour-long finale of Season 5 on Adult Swim, Rick and Morty fans finally received the answers they were hoping for.

Rick and Morty returned to the Citadel after an encounter with two crows, which saw Evil Morty return, and then proceeded to divulge Rick’s whole origin tale for the first time.

Rick and Morty fans will have to wait another long time for Season 6 of the sci-fi comedy cartoon to return to Adult Swim, as the hour-long finale turned out to be the 50th episode of the show.

What happened in the first installment of the Rick and Morty season finale?

In “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall,” Episode 9 of Season 5, Morty and Rick go their own ways and face arduous adventures, setting the stage for the serious events to come.

Morty looks to be on his own quest, utilizing Rick’s portal pistol to clear up some of the disasters he and Rick have made previously. However, while attempting to replace the green portal fluid with Mountain Dew, he spills some on his hand, setting off his episode arc.

Rick walks in just in time to catch Morty in the act and makes good on his vow to replace him. A gameshow-style wheel falls from the ceiling, and two crows are picked as Morty’s permanent sidekick after spinning it. “Morty, you’re out.”

Morty seeks out a new friend to chat to after being mistreated. Nick, who previously spilt Rick’s portal fluid on his thigh, is connected to the portal fluid that has opened up in his palm. Morty and Nick become friends, and Morty sets out to find his new friend, who turns out to be in a psychiatric facility where he is subjected to monthly beatings and guards kissing his face. Morty assists him in breaking free, and the “Portal Boys” have formed a team to embark on their own adventures.

Back in Rick’s story, he’d successfully taught his two birds and come across an aviary world populated by huge intelligent crows. This takes him on a path of entire mental understanding with his crows, giving the usually glib scientist a new viewpoint.

Nick and Morty break into Rick's garage in search of more portal fluid and begin wrecking everything. Jerry even joins them for a little moment.