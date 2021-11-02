Rick Leventhal has been chastised for dressing up like Alec Baldwin from the film “Rust” for Halloween.

After tweeting photographs of himself wielding a revolver while costumed as Alec Baldwin on the set of his film Rust, Rick Leventhal has received backlash.

Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured writer-director Joel Souza on the western film’s New Mexico set on October 21, unaware that the gun he was firing had live ammunition.

Days later, for Halloween over the weekend, former Fox News contributor Leventhal poked fun at the actor and producer by posting two photos of himself dressed as an armed cowboy on Instagram.

“Kelly embraced her Native American ancestry & I celebrated the great American film actor Alec Baldwin #happyhalloween [Jack-O-Lantern emoji],” he captioned the photos, which he shared with his wife, Kelly Dodd, who was dressed in Native American-inspired costume.

The message drew a barrage of criticism from his followers, with one calling it “disgusting.” “”Very insensitive,” one person said, while another added, “Sorry, but horrible taste.” Let’s face it, someone died.” “It’s a bad idea. “And that, my friends, shows exactly how f***** up our country is,” said one commenter, while another added, “And that, my friends, shows exactly how f***** up our country is.” To mock someone for murdering someone simply because he mocked your cult leader. Wow. Where is the compassion? No one has any left.” Despite the backlash, Leventhal defended his action in a statement to Page Six, claiming that he didn’t mean to upset Baldwin, whom he referred to as a “jerk.” On Monday, he told the outlet, “In no way was I attempting to upset anyone, except Alec Baldwin.” “He’s a jerk who deserves all of the criticism he’s receiving.” “We prepared our costumes weeks earlier,” Leventhal said, “and I just chose to be [Baldwin] at the last minute.”

Personality in the news Those who objected to Leventhal’s Halloween costume were accused of being sensitive, according to Leventhal.

“There would be no Halloween if we studied every costume for who may be offended by it,” he remarked, noting that Dodd’s 15-year-old daughter, Jolie, had dressed up as a maid, and asking, “Is this disrespectful to the service industry?”

He continued, mentioning mother-of-one Hutchins: “Of course, I sympathize with the victim and her family, but this was never about them.

“If. This is a condensed version of the information.