Richard E. Grant Tells a Heartfelt Story About Working With His Wife, Joan Washington

Richard E.Grant has opened out about his grief over his wife, accent coach Joan Washington, passing away. Given her expertise as an accent teacher, the two had the opportunity to work together on his upcoming film, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, before her death.

In her long career, Washington has worked with a number of big names, including Cate Blanchett and Ewan McGregor.

Grant, on the other hand, spoke of her delight in working with her on the stage production of the popular Broadway musical before her death on September 2.

Grant revealed in an interview with This website that he had a lot of new talents to acquire on set, including how to play an all-singing, all-dancing drag queen.

However, as part of the film, he had to master a very specific British accent.

“He [Jonathan Butterell] was extremely persuasive, and he said, ‘We’ll assemble a terrific team of people around you,’ which he did,” he told this website. ‘How about the Sheffield accent?’ I inquired.

“’Well, I’m from Sheffield,’ he explained. They claimed that your wife, Joan Washington, is a well-known dialogue coach in the United Kingdom. She can teach you how to speak with a Sheffield accent.’ So that’s what I did, and then he put together a team to help me.”

Washington was at the core of his performance, helping him nail the voice of his character Loco Chanelle. The crew comprised choreographer Shaun Niles and costume designer Guy Speranza, but Washington was at the heart of his performance, helping him master the voice of his character Loco Chanelle.

“I wanted to stay in it as much as possible when I was in Sheffield,” he added of the Sheffield accent, speaking more on what Washington helped him achieve. I loved it because I think you’ll unavoidably fall into the lingo and cadence of how people speak there. People were also incredibly accommodating and welcoming to me.”

Grant posted a video of himself singing and dancing with Washington on September 3, along with the tragic news of her death.

background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius:. div style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius:. This is a condensed version of the information.