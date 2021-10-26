Rice has become ‘tastier’ as a result of global warming, according to a former Japanese prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Taro Aso feels that global warming has increased Japan’s rice quality.

During a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate in the Hokkaido city of Otaru on Monday, Aso said that the rice on the island of Hokkaido “has become tastier thanks to (global) warming.” Aso further stated that the rice “used to be unsalable,” but that “because of greater temperatures,” it is now sweeter and even exported. While many people equate a warmer temperature with bad outcomes, Aso believes that there is “something positive” that can come from it.

This isn’t the first time the 81-year-old congressman has said something controversial in public.

In January 2020, Aso declared that for the previous 2,000 years, Japan has been governed by a single language and ethnic identity, a statement that neglected the country’s other ethnic minorities.

“No country has endured 2,000 years with one language, one ethnic group, and one dynasty,” Aso stated at a Fukuoka Prefecture meeting. “If I made a remark that caused confusion, I have to take care of my method of speaking and correct what I said,” Aso remarked shortly after. Aso apologized after claiming that childless people are to responsible for Japan’s rising social security costs, aging, and shrinking population during a seminar in Fukuoka, Japan.

“I apologize if it made some people uncomfortable,” Aso said in a news release. “Many strange people believe that the old are to blame, but this is incorrect. Those who do not have children are the problem.” Finally, in August 2017, Aso made news for claiming that Adolf Hitler, the Nazi dictator who murdered millions of Jews, had the “correct motivations.” Aso’s remarks were delivered in the context of demonstrating that politicians are remembered for the outcomes they achieve, regardless of their purpose.

Aso was cited by the Japanese Kyodo news agency as saying, “Hitler, who killed millions of people, is no good even if his intention was right.”

After then, Aso published a statement about his stance on Hitler’s atrocities and his harsh remarks.

According to, Aso remarked, "It was improper to cite Hitler as an example, and I retract that."