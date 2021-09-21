Ric Flair Reacts to ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Rumors: ‘It Never Happened.’

Ric Flair, the legendary wrestler, has spoken out about sexual harassment charges aired in a new documentary series.

On September 16, Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring aired a segment on the infamous May 2002 WWE airline travel from London, England to the United States, nicknamed “The Flight From Hell.”

Flair was cited in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle in 2004 after being accused of inappropriate behavior on the seven-hour flight.

WWE and a Phoenix charter aviation company were sued for negligence, assault and battery, intentional infliction of mental distress, and false detention by Cappellano and Doyle.

Flair has consistently denied any sexual harassment charges, and WWE eventually resolved the case out of court.

Last week’s program reviewed the incident, with Doyle accusing Flair of exposing himself to her, putting her hand on his genitals, and shoving her against the plane’s back door.

“I was unable to move. She claimed in the episode, “I couldn’t get away from him.” “He was twirling his penis around and he wanted me to touch it… He grabbed my hand and placed it on his.”

Flair allegedly stripped down to his wrestling robe and strolled down the aisle of the plane, spinning his penis around like a helicopter, according to the documentary.

According to PWInsider, advertising agency Intermedia has “paused” a commercial campaign for Car Shield featuring Flair in the wake of the renewed charges while an inquiry is conducted.

Flair has also been deleted from a video entrance that airs on WWE TV, and all of his goods has been removed from the WWE shop, according to WrestlingInc.

Flair has responded to the allegations on social media.

He commented on Twitter, “Everyone I’ve dealt with, from my lawyer to my publicist to my pals, has recommended not to post a response.”

“However, I’ve never run away from my past activities, and I’m not about to start now.”

Flair said in a lengthy statement that he granted ESPN unparalleled access to his personal life four years ago to “clarify a few things.” This is a condensed version of the information.