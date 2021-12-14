Reviews for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: What Critics Have to Say About the New Marvel Film

The wait for Marvel fans eager to see Spider-Man: No Way Home is almost over — but was it worth all the hype?

The review embargo has been removed, and critics from all around the world have been giving their thoughts on the film, which will be released in theaters on December 16, 2021.

By merging the current MCU characters played by Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch with villains from previous Spider-Man films such as Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home is bound to be a one-of-a-kind event.

Reviewers have expressed their thoughts on the film and revealed their first impressions, with multiversal shenanigans aplenty.

Spider-Man: No Way Home writer Johnny Oleksinski believes the film will surprise fans, but not for the reasons you might assume. The film looks to represent a watershed moment for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, as he transitions from “Spider-Boy” to “Spider-Man.” “The former Billy Elliot proves he’s more than a teen idol with a beautiful American accent,” Oleksinski said of Holland’s performance. Holland’s portrayal, he continues, is full of “gravitas, emotional oomph, savagery, believable love,” as well as “an agonizing sequence in the rain! The movie is the actor’s best performance yet!” The film receives three and a half stars from Oleksinski and the New York Post.

Brian Lowry should assuage Marvel fans’ fears, saying that the film “impressively lives up to the anticipation.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been shrouded in secrecy, and Lowry predicts “whoops and hollers from delighted fans in theaters when Spider-Man first unveils its secrets.”

The Rolling Stone review was less enthusiastic, but nonetheless positive. “Perfectly good superhero movie,” says David Fear of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Make what you will of it.

He seems to be having a problem with the story mechanics and how they relate to prior Spider-Man films. The new Disney-backed Spider-Man film “somehow retcons an entire comic-book cosmos beneath one mouse-eared roof,” according to reports. IGN’s Amelia Emberwing says Spider-Man: No Way Home is a Saturday morning cartoon combined with a serious MCU drama, but she loves it.

In, "there's never a dull time."