Review of the Backyard Discovery Laguna Cabana Pergola.

The Discovery in the Backyard The Laguna Cabana Pergola is a stunning backyard addition that is ideal for a romantic evening alone or as a gathering spot for friends.

Smart modifications like this make a lot of sense as we continue to upgrade our patios and backyards to become a fun location for close friends and an escape from work (or work from home).

With slats on two sides of the pergola, we love the seclusion it offers to our garden, as well as the shade it provides and the spacious seating.

The Laguna model with blue cushions was created and tested. Backyard Discovery, Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart all sell it for $2,299 each.

Pergola Construction

If you have some tool experience and someone to assist you with a few of the tasks, the Backyard Discovery Laguna Cabana Pergola is quite simple to install.

Building the pergola should take you a full day. Although there are times when a second person is required, you can complete roughly 75 percent of the assembly on your own. It took me around 8 hours to complete this. There are a few tedious moments, but nothing too challenging.

Although I had to reattach two components due to my error, the directions are superb at detailing what to check for so that the parts are in the appropriate sequence. I discovered at the conclusion of the process that I had installed one piece in the incorrect orientation, but it was a simple correction.

Installing the bench supports is the most difficult phase, owing to the angle at which you must hold the drill, but with a little patience, anyone can finish the project. Hand tools for screws and bolts, as well as drivers for installing a power drill, are included in the box.

You won’t have to worry about waiting for the wood to fully cure before staining it, as you would if you bought new pressure treated lumber and built this from the ground up. Instead, you may put the pergola together in one day and use it that same night.

The dimensions are shown in the image above. They can assist you in determining whether or not this pergola is a good fit for you. This is a condensed version of the information.