Review of the Adidas RPT-01 Headphones: Surprisingly Good Audio From a Shoe Company

I expected to hear a lot of new headphones from all of the big companies earlier this year, but Adidas wasn’t on the list. I wasn’t aware of Adidas’ audio line, and it never seemed to me that the corporation was so committed in the music industry. I wasn’t expecting to be thrilled by a shoemaker’s headphones, but here we are. Adidas offers a number of audio devices that are strongly rooted in the active sport sector, and these on-ear RPT-01 Sport Bluetooth wireless headphones are no exception. Consider me awestruck.

The sound is lively, and the materials are suitable for use in sports. The headphones are a device that might be used for soccer practice, a garage workout, or a midday jog. One of its few drawbacks is that their best attribute for this type of use, a snug and secure fit, is also one of their few advantages. If you can get over the rough comfort on and around the ears, these $169 headphones are a terrific way to listen secretly while working out.

Fit and Appearance of Adidas Wireless Headphones

Some people prefer to wear on-ear and over-the-ear headphones all the time, no matter where they are. Athletes in warmup rituals are frequently seen using large headphones. The hefty, isolating sense of these types of headphones, on the other hand, is difficult for me to overcome. The RPT-01 has smaller ear cushions to reduce overall bulk, and it’s a rather basic entry in the on-ear headphones category. So, if you’ve been thinking, like I have, that on-ears aren’t for you, these might be able to make an appearance for your consideration.

I was underwhelmed when I took the headphones out of the box and felt the material they were wrapped in. The scratchy cloth is wrapped around the headband and ear cushions in the same way as a sock would be put around a foot. Sure, it looks sporty, but I’m not sure it’s immediately appealing. The fabric’s rough texture adds to the negative first impression.

Fortunately, the RPT-01 offers a solid first impression in terms of performance and usefulness, which leads to a more appealing appeal on subsequent viewings. This product is greatly aided by the. This is a condensed version of the information.