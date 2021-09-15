Reuben Klamer, the creator of ‘The Game of Life,’ has died at the age of 99.

Robert Klamer, the creator of the board game The Game of Life, has died at the age of 99.

According to People of Play (previously Chicago Toy & Game Group), the renowned toymaker died on Tuesday at his home in La Jolla, California—an organization recognized for fostering game innovation that presented Klamer a lifetime achievement award in 2009.

Klamer had over 200 toy credits to his name over the course of his distinguished career, and he pushed the use of polyethylene in toys over more harmful plastics.

He also made a name for himself as a special effects and props designer, most notably for creating the phaser rifle used in the original Star Trek television series.

His modern version of The Game of Life, which he made to commemorate American board game producer Milton Bradley’s (MB) 100th anniversary, would go on to become his most famous creation.

The board game has sold over 70 million copies since its release and is largely regarded as the world’s second most popular board game, behind Monopoly.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.