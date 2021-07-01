Restaurant patrons applaud as a man serenades his 43-year-old wife with an original song.

A lovely video is making the rounds on the internet: Ernest Griggs of Alabama recently used the power of music to communicate his love for his 43-year-old wife, bringing delight to not only her but to everyone who watched the spectacle.

Griggs sang in front of his and his wife’s table at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, apparently in Orlando, Florida, in a video shared to Facebook earlier this week. According to WSFA News, the family had gathered in the city for a funeral.

He didn’t let the unfavorable circumstances stop him from expressing his emotions. Griggs, who described himself to WSFA as a “old quartet singer,” sang a romantic song to his wife, Lyndy.

In the video, he sings, “Forever.” “That’s how long I’m going to adore you.”

“You were sixteen when I met you, girl. But you became my queen four years later.”

Griggs shows off some dance moves while singing, reportedly influenced by The Temptations, and the restaurant bursts in applause. Griggs had written the song specifically for Lyndy: “It’s only for her,” he stated. “I don’t sing it in front of anyone else.”

Griggs told WSFA that after the video ended, Lyndy wiped a tear from her eye and said, “That just made my day.”

The couple met at a water fountain inside a church when he was 18 and she was 16. Since then, they’ve built a family of four, “very musically inclined” sons and six grandchildren. Religion is an essential part of their shared life because, as Griggs explained, “everything can fall apart at any time, and you need the glue of God to hold things together.”

Viewers can’t get enough of the sweet couple, as seen by the hundreds of comments on Griggs’ video.

“That is the most precious thing I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote one commenter. Another added that the clip “should go viral.”

This website attempted to contact Griggs for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.

