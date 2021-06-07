Residents of Guangzhou have been largely barred from leaving due to the Delta COVID outbreak.

Residents of Guangzhou, China, have been quarantined due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has swept the city in recent days. Residents are not allowed to leave unless they can demonstrate an emergency need.

According to new guidelines imposed by the local government on Monday, even those allowed to leave must test negative for the virus within 48 hours after leaving. Anyone wishing to depart Guangdong’s surrounding province must also follow the rules.

Local officials are also prohibiting residents in viral hotspots from leaving their homes, performing mass testing, and restricting indoor dining. Two sections in the 18-million-strong city have been entirely shut down. The delta strain, which originated in India and is considered to be more contagious due to delayed symptoms, has been identified as the cause of the Guangzhou outbreak.

In the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning, Guangzhou reported four more locally transmitted cases, bringing the total to more than 100 since May 21. There have been no deaths reported in the city as a result of the new outbreak.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Okinawa is shutting down schools.

Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost prefecture, is closing many schools in order to combat the country’s highest per capita prevalence of coronavirus infections.

Because one out of every three cases involved people under the age of 30, Gov. Denny Tamaki believes that closing schools could help to stop the spread.

On Okinawa, primary and secondary schools will be closed until June 20 in 22 hotspot towns. The island and nine other regions of Japan are in a state of emergency, but infections on Okinawa have reached near-record levels, and hospital beds are nearly full.

The rise was sparked, according to Okinawa’s health officials, by an influx of tourists over the early May holiday week, raising fresh fears about how the Tokyo Olympics would affect Japan’s virus situation. Despite medical specialists’ reservations and popular opposition, the Games are all but certain to take place.

In recent days, daily infections in Japan have been between 2,000 and 3,000, down from a recent high of almost 7,000 in early May. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of almost 13,000 people in the country, with three-quarters of those deaths occurring this year.

About 4 million people, or 3% of Japan’s population, have been fully vaccinated so far.

. This is a condensed version of the information.