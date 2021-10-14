Residents in Florida are concerned that their roosters are being stolen for an illegal cockfighting ring.

Some neighbors in Fort Lauderdale are concerned that roosters that regularly roam their neighborhood are being kidnapped and used in illegal cockfighting.

Cockfighting is a spectator sport in which two or more birds are pitted against each other in an enclosed pit. One or both birds are frequently killed as a result.

“The first one he kidnapped, I named Arnie,” said Lin Morgan, a local resident. “I’m very confident he’s dead or involved in a fight by now.” According to the Humane Society of the United Jurisdictions, cockfighting is outlawed in all 50 states, and 42 states have implemented felony cockfighting statutes as of 2020. According to the Humane Society, another issue with the sport is its link to gambling and the selling of illegal narcotics.

According to The Washington Newsday, more than 80 people were detained in 2017 in connection with a cockfighting ring in Detroit. More than 100 birds were discovered at the cockfighting site, according to authorities.

Morgan claimed she challenged a man who was allegedly attempting to steal one of the birds.

“‘We’ll be back to get your roosters,’ she told the station, “and I don’t care how old you are, we’ll be back to get you as well.” “They also hurled water bottles at me.” In an email to The Washington Newsday, Casey Liening, the public information specialist for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said that a neighbor has called the department twice this year reporting incidents involving the animals, though the information provided did not constitute a crime and that the department could not comment on the existence of cockfighting.

On the report, a mobile phone video showed what appeared to be a guy capturing one of the birds.

Morgan told the station, “They let them fight for a short while till they tire out, then they take them away.”

Morgan and her neighbors believe the roosters are being abducted for a cockfighting ring, according to Morgan.

Another neighbor told the network, “I know there is a cockfighting ring somewhere in this neighborhood.”

Morgan said she spoke with an officer who stated it’s conceivable it’s in her neighborhood.

Morgan has responded by distributing leaflets on her neighbourhood, requesting information about the alleged brawl.