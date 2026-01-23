Resident Doctors to Decide on Planned NHS Strike Amid Winter Pressures

Hospitals across England are on edge as they await the decision of resident doctors on whether to go ahead with a planned five-day strike that could begin this Wednesday. The British Medical Association (BMA) has been conducting a survey among its members to gauge support for the walkout, which could involve up to half of the medical workforce during the busy winter period.

The strike, if it proceeds, would coincide with heightened pressures on the NHS, as flu cases in hospitals have surged to record levels. Health officials are concerned that the walkout could exacerbate the already strained resources in the country’s hospitals. The BMA presented an offer from the Government to its members last week, which aims to address the ongoing “jobs crisis for doctors in England.” The proposal includes the fast-tracking of specialist training positions and compensation for out-of-pocket expenses, such as exam fees. However, the offer does not include any increase in pay, which remains a key concern for many doctors.

Government Criticism and NHS Strain

The Government has criticized the BMA for the prolonged decision-making process and for not accepting the offer sooner. Health Secretary Wes Streeting stated that the delay in the response to the offer was causing “unnecessary and avoidable” disruption to patients. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also voiced disapproval, calling the union’s stance “irresponsible” during a visit to Norfolk on Thursday.

Hospitals are already struggling with the fallout from the flu season, with NHS England reporting that flu cases have increased by over 55% in just one week. Health officials have warned that this could be the “worst-case scenario” for hospitals this winter, as they are tasked with balancing pre-planned work with emergency care needs. To mitigate the effects of a potential strike, health bosses have directed hospitals to maintain at least 95% of their planned activities. However, with the NHS facing unprecedented strain, meeting this target may prove challenging.

The results of the BMA’s survey are expected later today, and the medical community is awaiting confirmation on whether the walkout will proceed. Should the strike go ahead, it will involve a significant portion of England’s medical workforce, as resident doctors make up nearly half of the total medical staff in the country.