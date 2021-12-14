Researchers have developed a Lyme disease vaccine that targets the saliva of ticks and prevents them from feeding.

Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne human sickness in the United States, and Yale University researchers have produced an mRNA vaccine that provides partial protection.

The innovative vaccine, which was developed and tested in guinea pigs, was first reported on November 17 in the journal Science Translational Medicine. It protects against infection by the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. It could also be used to fight other tick-borne infections.

Ixodes scapulari, more generally known as a deer tick, was one of the ticks studied, and it transmits the Lyme disease-causing bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi.

This novel vaccination is designed to target tick salivary proteins that are produced through open wounds, rather than specific viruses or bacteria that can cause disease. Rather than eliciting an immune response to a specific disease, this vaccine restricts the amount of time ticks can feed on and infect a host.

The vaccine uses the same mRNA technology that has been shown to be effective against COVID-19, according to the researchers.

The Yale Daily News quoted Jacqueline Mathias dos Santos, a co-first author on the research and a postdoctoral associate at Yale School of Medicine, as saying, “Our vaccine is unique in that we don’t actually target the virus, we target the vector.” “This method may work for Borrelia because the infection is transferred after 24 hours of tick feeding. This presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interrupt broadcast. We also don’t expect the disease to develop resistance as a result of attacking the vector.” While there are at least 40,000 Lyme disease cases in the United States, researchers believe the true infection incidence is 10 times higher. Meanwhile, other tick-borne diseases have expanded throughout the United States.

“Because there are multiple tick-borne diseases, this approach may provide more broad-based protection than a vaccine that targets a single pathogen,” said senior author Erol Fikrig, the Waldemar Von Zedtwitz Professor of Medicine (infectious diseases) and of microbial pathogenesis at Yale School of Medicine and professor of epidemiology (microbial diseases) at Yale School of Public Health. “It could potentially be used with more traditional pathogen-based vaccines to boost their effectiveness.” Researchers from Yale and the University of Pennsylvania worked together to examine the mRNA bits that make all 19 saliva proteins.

A disclaimer in the study stated that the same vaccination was used. This is a condensed version of the information.