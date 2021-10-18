Republican Congressman Supports Fake Vaccine Administration, Calling It An “Ethical Form of Non-Compliance”

By urging consumers and medical providers to misrepresent obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine, a Kentucky congressman argued for a “ethical kind of non-compliance.”

hypothetically: I feel that finding a vaccine provider who would feign vaccine administration would be an ethical kind of non-compliance for both the supplier and the receiver, regardless of legality.

It would also be difficult to establish that this occurred— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 15, 2021

Northern Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie tweeted on October 15 that “hypothetically” finding a physician prepared to fake deliver a vaccine could be deemed an ethical form of non-compliance, but it would be difficult to prove.

Massie went on to say that this has already happened “thousands of times” and is certain to continue as more workers are affected by vaccine mandates.

The elected official wrote, “You’d have to be a fool to assume this isn’t happening.”

An antibody “titer” test might be used to verify vaccination status under a scientific vaccine mandate.

These mandates, however, are not scientific. Most people don’t test their titer levels because: 1) they’d have to figure out how to distinguish natural immunity. 2) Antibodies begin to fade. 3) The vaccine’s antibody response varies.

15 October 2021 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie)

“If you’re dependent on the vaccine to save your life, did you take the $50 antibody test to ensure that it at least prompted your body to produce spike antibodies?” Massie said.

Prior to his tweets about faking the shot, the Republican posted two additional tweets denouncing vaccine regulations.

“Any vaccine requirement that does not acknowledge naturally acquired immunity should be ignored by the groups that are executing it,” he wrote.

“Be prepared for all manner of more abuse that will follow if you indulge them in their parallel world by acquiescing to their superstitious demands,” Massie continued.

If you allow them to live in their parallel reality by giving in to their superstitious demands, expect a barrage of extra abuse.

Rep. Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) (@RepThomasMassie) (@RepThomasMassie) (@ 15th of October, 2021 In response to Massie’s tweets, Jorge A. Caballero, MD, commented. This is a condensed version of the information.