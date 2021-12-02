Reports from South Africa The number of new COVID cases has doubled, and braces are in place for a rapid rise amid Omicron.

According to official statistics, the number of new COVID-19 cases in South Africa virtually doubled in a day, from 4,373 on Tuesday to 8,561 on Wednesday. The faster infection rates come as the country prepares for a rapid rise in infections due to the Omicron variant’s debut, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s possible that we’ll see a major doubling or triple of cases as the week progresses,” said Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a World Health Organization regional virologist (WHO). “There is a chance that the number of cases identified in South Africa will skyrocket.” Many questions about Omicron’s potential influence remain unanswered. The WHO designated it as a variety of concern on Friday, but added on Sunday that it’s “not yet apparent if Omicron is more transmissible (i.e., more easily disseminated from person to person)” than other variants, including Delta. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Omicron-affected parts of South Africa has increased, according to the WHO update, but epidemiologic studies are being done to identify whether the variant or other causes are to blame for the increase.

According to the Associated Press, experts believe Omicron is to blame for the virus outbreak in South Africa. Standard PCR testing can detect an indication that someone may have the strain, but only comprehensive genetic sequencing can establish whether someone is infected with the variation.

Early in November, South Africa experienced a period of low transmission, with an average of roughly 200 new cases per day over a seven-day period, but by the middle of November, new cases were rapidly increasing. The latest instances revealed on Wednesday reflect a 16.5% positive rate of patients tested, up from 1% in early November.

The previous rise in South Africa, which was fueled by the Delta variety, peaked at around 20,000 new cases per day in June and July. South Africa, which has a population of 60 million people, has recorded more than 2.9 million COVID-19 infections, with nearly 90,000 deaths.

