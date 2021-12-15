Reports from Iowa Only one of the 19 children hospitalized with COVID has been vaccinated.

For the third week in a row, COVID hospitalizations in Iowa have hit a 2021 high, with 823 hospitalized cases recorded in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly COVID bulletin, including 19 children under the age of 17.

Only one of the 19 instances is fully vaccinated, with 14 children under the age of 11 and five children between the ages of 12 and 17.

According to The Des Moines Register, in addition to the hospitalizations, public health officials recorded 130 deaths this week, some of which date back to mid-October because publicly confirming COVID as a cause of death can take weeks.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa has slightly over 58 percent of its people completely vaccinated, the 25th highest rate in the country.

As the COVID vaccine has been licensed for new age groups by the Food and Drug Administration, Iowa has been one of the slower states to implement it, with only 11 percent of children aged 5 to 11 being fully vaccinated and 42 percent of children aged 12 to 15 being fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of November, approximately 500 deaths have been documented, averaging roughly 12 COVID deaths per day.

Over 75 percent of COVID patients in Iowa are not fully vaccinated, and over 80 percent of those in intensive care are not fully vaccinated.

Approximately 700,000 Iowans have received a booster injection, according to the CDC and others. Booster shots of the vaccines can provide further protection against variations like as Delta and Omicron, which are more transmissible than others, according to the CDC and others.

The 823 hospitalizations are up from 777 last week, a nearly 50-percentage-point increase in a week, and are just over half of the all-time high of 1,516 reported in November 2020.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 20 people between the ages of 20 and 29 are in the hospital, with only one of them fully vaccinated.

In Iowa, 173 of the total hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a year after coronavirus immunizations began in Iowa, the state still had 36 percent of the population unvaccinated, the 17th worst rate in the US.

