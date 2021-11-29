Report: Social Media Companies Fail to Stop Spanish-Language Misinformation.

While several social media companies have been chastised for allowing the spread of false information on their platforms, the dissemination of false information in Spanish may be disproportionately unregulated.

According to the Associated Press, a report highlighted how Facebook failed to flag 70% of COVID-19 propaganda authored in Spanish, underscoring recent discoveries from the company’s stolen records on the outsized effort directed at English-language misinformation.

According to the Associated Press, the data, prepared by Avaaz, an advocacy group that monitors misinformation online, revealed that only 29% of the same type of misinformation in English was not recognized.

Facebook records published by former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen confirmed the results, stating that the business devotes 87 percent of its misinformation budget to U.S. content. Kevin McAllister, a spokeswoman for Meta, claimed the figure was “out of context” and that the business does remove false information about COVID-19, vaccines, and voter fraud.

However, according to an internal Facebook memo from March, the company’s capacity to detect misinformation and anti-vaccine materials posted in languages other than English is “essentially non-existent.”

Last year, Instagram and Facebook, which are owned by the same parent corporation as WhatsApp, both blocked the “#plandemic” tag from being used on videos containing virus conspiracy claims. According to the Associated Press, users on the platforms could still use the Spanish iteration “#plandemia” until last month.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Legislators, analysts, and activists are prepared for another onslaught of misinformation aimed at Spanish-speaking voters ahead of a midterm election in which control of Congress is at risk. They also claim that the social media platforms that frequently house these lies are unprepared.

“There’s a lot of anxiety among a lot of people that 2022 will be another major wave,” said Guy Mentel, executive director of Global Americans, a research group that analyzes key issues in the Americas.

The elections this month could be a foreshadowing of what’s to come.

After Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy won a tight governor’s race in New Jersey, Spanish-language films erroneously claimed the election was rigged, despite the fact that there was no evidence of significant voting fraud, which the Republican opponent confirmed, calling the results “legal and fair.”

False headlines abound in Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin campaigned successfully on vows to safeguard “parental rights” in the classroom. This is a condensed version of the information.