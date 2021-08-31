Report: Bob Costas Turned Down a Guest-Hosting Offer on ‘Jeopardy!’

An opportunity to be a guest presenter on Jeopardy! was apparently turned down by Bob Costas. ahead of a slew of celebrities who will take turns at the podium for a few moments.

The 69-year-old sportscaster is claimed to have turned down the offer last year owing to COVID-19 concerns, as well as stating that he didn’t want to be a long-term successor for Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died in November.

Last week, fellow sports journalist Jay Mariotti shared details of a text interaction he had with Costas regarding the long-running syndicated show on his blog.

“Would have been nice as a one-time experience,” Costas told Mariotti, “but I never regarded myself as the ideal person for the job.”

Costas’ selection appeared to be influenced by his age, according to the texts, with the former NBC Sports anchor remarking of the new host, “Whoever finishes up doing it, I think he or she should be in their forties or early fifties.”

“That appears to be the best match. I know Alex was in his eighties, but he had an inexhaustible rapport with the audience and could have gone on for as long as he wanted.”

A spokesperson for Bob Costas has been contacted for comment by this website.

Several celebrities volunteered to host Jeopardy! on a temporary basis. as producers looked for a long-term replacement for Trebek

LeVar Burton, Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Joe Buck, Bill Whittaker, David Faber, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Buzzy Cohen were among the celebrities in attendance.

Sony Pictures Television announced on August 11 that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik would share hosting responsibilities on the popular quiz show.

Richards, on the other hand, resigned from his coveted hosting position just nine days later, after inflammatory comments he made on an old podcast surfaced. He was working as a producer on The Price Is Right at the time of the podcast.

Richards announced his resignation from his newly assigned role amid the reaction, saying in a statement, “It bothers me that these past instances and statements have put such a shadow over Jeopardy!” as we prepare to begin a new chapter

