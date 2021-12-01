‘Reloaded Rounds’ Could Have Mixed With Blanks, According to a ‘Rust’ Weapons Expert.

Investigators spoke with a firearms specialist who worked on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, and he believes he knows how real rounds got into a replica gun.

Seth Kenney, the expert, presented his opinion to detectives on October 29, eight days after Baldwin, the film’s leading man, shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a rehearsal with a pretend gun he thought was “cold.”

Kenney, 51, thought a buddy might have given him “reloaded ammunition” with the same corporate branding as the blank rounds he provided to the production, according to an affidavit published by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

“Seth stated how he received’reloaded ammunition’ from a friend a couple years ago,” according to the affidavit. “Because the suspected live round had (sic) a cartridge with the Starline Brass mark on it, Seth’s description of the ammo stood out to him… He said that the company only sells ammunition components, not live ammo, thus it had to be a reloaded round.” Kenney’s lone previous film credit, according to his IMDB page, is as a weapons consultant on Shia LaBeouf’s 2015 feature Man Down. Kenney owns and manages a handgun and prop rental business in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, according to a Los Angeles Times investigation.

Kenney reportedly joined the development of Rust in September as a “mentor” for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, according to an internal crew list acquired by the site. Kenney allegedly recommended Gutierrez-Reed for the project and gave her with the firearms used on set, including the Colt.45 used in the deadly shooting, according to anonymous persons close to the production who talked with the Times. These assertions could not be independently verified by Washington Newsday.

Kenney was the one who supplied ammunition to Gutierrez-Reed, according to Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed, who confirmed this to Albuquerque television station KOAT-TV.

On Tuesday, The Washington Newsday tried unsuccessfully to contact Kenney for comment.

In the weeks since Hutchins' death, there have been accusations of poor set management on Rust. Serge Svetnoy, the film's chief electrician, filed a complaint against the production on November 9 alleging carelessness and harmful working conditions. Gutierrez-Reed, Baldwin, and