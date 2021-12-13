Release date for Season 4 Episode 10 of ‘The Rookie.’

This season of The Rookie came to a close with a winter finale in which Tim (Eric Winter) found peace with his father, but Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) ambitions to marry Bailey (Jenna Dewan) were thwarted by the return of her husband.

The reappearance of Jason (Steve Kazee, Dewan’s real-life husband) has left the ABC drama on a major cliffhanger, which will be resolved in Episode 10, but viewers will have to wait a few weeks to see how it all plays out. The show is now on hiatus, with no new episodes set to air until 2022.

Rookie fans will be relieved to learn that ABC has already stated when Season 4 will resume. Furthermore, hints about what will happen in the second half of the season are beginning to emerge.

Here’s all we know so far about The Rookie Season 4, Episode 10’s release date.

When will The Rookie be back?

The release of “Heart Beat” is about three weeks away. The Rookie Season 4, Episode 10 will be released on January 2nd.

The show will return to its regular time slot on that day, which is 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

The show’s storyline has yet to be announced, but ABC has released a commercial that gives some ideas about what fans can expect from the next episode.

When the show returns in 2022, it will do it with a bang. We see Nolan and his partner arriving at the scene of a small plane crash in the trailer. This implies that, for the time being, his romantic drama will have to take a back seat…

…But only for a short time. After the disclosure of Bailey’s husband Jason, Nolan is bound to have a lot of questions, and we get to see one of them in the trailer. “So you’re married?” Nolan inquires. “You didn’t tell me,” he continues. Showrunner Alexi Hawley teased more about this key storyline development in a TVLine interview. “No, he’s her spouse,” Hawley answered when asked if Jason was Bailey’s ex-husband. We’ll obviously look into why she didn’t tell John and. This is a condensed version of the information.