Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’

Netflix’s successful show The Witcher is getting a prequel in the form of an animated film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The animated film follows Geralt of Rivia’s mentor Vesemir as he travels across The Continent battling monsters, tracing his roots.

The Witcher’s second season, which premieres on December 17, will feature Vesemir opposite Henry Cavill’s Geralt, and the anime film will serve as a prequel to the character.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf features all you need to know about the film, including the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

What Is the Release Date for ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’?

The 82-minute film will be published on August 23, according to the announcement made at WitcherCon 2021 on July 9.

“When you’re a monster hunter, every bargain has a price,” Netflix teased on Twitter, sharing the first look trailer for the animated film. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf launches exclusively on @netflix on August 23.”

In ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,’ Who Will Play the Lead Role?

Despite the fact that Kim Bodnia is set to play Vesemir in the live-action series, Theo James voices the character in the English dub.

Tetra, Deglan, and Lady Zerbst are three other characters who will appear in the anime film alongside Vesemir.

Tetra will be voiced by Lara Pulver, Deglan will be played by Graham McTavish, and Lady Zerbst will be played by Mary McDonnell.

McTavish is the only member of the voice cast who will also participate in The Witcher’s live-action series, in which he will portray Dijkstra, as it was just confirmed.

Yuuya Uchida will play Vesemir, Mie Sonozaki will play Tetra, Masafumi Kimura will play Deglan, and Yukari Nozawa will represent Lady Zerbst in the Japanese dub.

In ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf,’ What Will Happen?

The 82-minute film follows Vesemir as he flees poverty to fight monsters for a living.

Vesemir comes upon a frightening beast that has been ravaging a nearby nation during his travels throughout The Continent.

The witcher is compelled to embark on a perilous trip to confront his previous demons in order to destroy the monster.

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own adventure as a witcher seeking the mysterious,” according to the official narrative. This is a condensed version of the information.