Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ – Everything You Need to Know

Mindy Kaling is back with a new teen comedy-drama, following up on the success of Never Have I Ever. This time, Kaling has teamed up with Justin Noble, the writer and producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, to bring a drama about female identity and the college experience to the small screen: The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The highly awaited series is almost here, after more than two years of anticipation.

The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max contains everything you need to know, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When does the first episode of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ air?

The wait will soon be over. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the teen comedy-drama will launch.

The Sex Lives of College Girls will be available exclusively on HBO Max, which you can subscribe to for $9.99 right now.

The first two episodes will air on November 18, followed by the next three episodes on November 25.

The sixth, seventh, and eighth episodes will be released on December 2, with the final two episodes following a week later on December 9.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Stars Who?

Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island) and Amrit Kaur (Feature Trek: Short Treks) star as Kimberly and Bela in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, who play Leighton and Whitney, respectively, are rookies.

Kimberly, Bela, Leighton, and Whitney are four students from various backgrounds who meet on the first day of college and become roommates. They work together to manage the highs and lows of college life and relationships.

Midori Francis of Dash & Lily and Gavin Leatherwood of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star as Alicia and Nico, respectively, in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The Sex Lives of College Girls also stars Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

What is the plot of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’?

The solution is pretty much obvious from the headline.

The Sex Lives of College Girls examines the lives of a diverse collection of students at the elite New England Essex College in Vermont, apart from the sex (and enough of it).

New England Essex College students will encounter everything along the road. This is a condensed version of the information.