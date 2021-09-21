Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘The Resident’ Season 5

The Resident is an American medical drama series based on Marty Makary’s book Unaccountable. The show explores the professional and personal lives of the employees at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Medical while also providing insight into the hospital sector.

Everything you need to know about the new season of The Resident may be found on this page.

When will Season 5 of ‘The Resident’ premiere?

Season 5 of The Resident is coming to TV screens much sooner than you might imagine. The brand new FOX series premieres today (September 21) at 8 p.m. ET.

The new series will air on FOX every Tuesday and will consist of 23 episodes.

Hulu is another option for watching new episodes of The Resident.

Hulu is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Hulu can be subscribed to for $5.99 per month after the trial period has ended.

Sky and NOW subscribers in the United Kingdom will be able to see the new series at a later date.

Season 5 of ‘The Resident’ Stars Who?

For the fifth season of The Resident, the majority of the main cast has returned.

Matt Czuchry, who played Conrad Hawkins, the top resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, is reprising his role.

Manish Dayal (90210) reprises his role as Devon Pravesh, with Bruce Greenwood (Thirteen Days) as Randolph Bell, the previous CEO of Chastain Park.

Fans will also see Malcolm-Jamal Warner of Reed Between the Lines reprise his role as AJ, the cardiothoracic surgeon, and Jane Leeves of Frasier reprise her role as Kitt Voss, the new CEO after Chastain became a public hospital in Season 4.

Morris Chestnut (The Enemy Within) reprises his role as neurosurgeon Barrett Cain, and Jessica Lucas (Gotham) reprises her role as Billie Sutton, a neurosurgery resident.

Miles Fowler has joined the cast of Season 5 as Trevor Sutton, Billie Sutton’s estranged son, while Anuja Joshi has been promoted to season regular, continuing her role as Leela Devi, a surgical intern.

Emily VanCamp, who has played Nicolette “Nic” Nevin on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for the past four seasons, has stepped down as a series regular. Her tale will conclude early in Season 5, according to Deadline.

Shaunette Renee Wilson, who played Mina in Black Panther, will not be reprising her role in the upcoming series. This is a condensed version of the information.