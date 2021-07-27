Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2

Apple TV+ gave The Morning Show an automatic two-season order back in 2017. Season 1 launched in November 2019, and season 2 has already been set for release. Fans of the drama series will be relieved to learn that there isn’t much longer to wait. Season 2 of The Morning Show includes everything you need to know about the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more on this page.

When Will Season 2 Of ‘The Morning Show’ Be Released?

The wait for The Morning Show season 2 is almost over. It will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 17th.

The show was meant to premiere in November 2020, however due to the coronavirus epidemic, it was delayed significantly.

Apple TV+ will be the only place to watch the new season. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, after which you can pay $4.99 per month to subscribe to Apple TV+.

Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ Stars Who?

For the second season of The Morning Show, the whole primary cast has returned.

This means Jennifer Aniston will reprise her role as Alex Levy, co-host of The Morning Show, and Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as Bradley Jackson, fellow anchor of The Morning Show.

Steve Carell (The Office) reprises his role as Mitch Kessler, with Billy Crudup (Gypsy) as Cory Ellison, a UBA executive.

Mark Duplass, who starred in Goliath, will return as Charlie “Chip” Black, a former executive producer on The Morning Show.

Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry are also back for Season 2.

A few fresh faces have also joined the cast of The Morning Show.

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) will play Laura Peterson, an anchor for UBA News, in the next season.

Hasan Minhaj, who plays Eric on The Morning Show, joins Margulies as well as Greta Lee, who plays Stella Bak, the CEO of an online media firm.

Ruairi O’Connor, who starred in the film Spanish Princess, plays Ty Fitzgerald, a young social media sensation.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of “The Morning Show”?

Season 1 of The Morning Show concluded on a huge cliffhanger, with Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) live on television exposing the show’s misogyny, toxicity, and sexual misbehavior.

The had to be dealt with before anything else could be done. This is a condensed version of the information.