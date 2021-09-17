Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘NCIS’ Season 19: All the Big Changes This Year

NCIS Season 19 will premiere on CBS in September, allowing fans to get answers to their burning concerns about last season’s spectacular finale.

We’ll see how the crew deals with Ellie Bishop’s (Emily Wickersham) departure in the upcoming NCIS episodes, as well as meet new cast members…

and, of course, find out what happened to Gibbs (Mark Harmon) after he pretended to die.

There are also significant modifications outside of the show’s plot. NCIS Season 19 will premiere on a new night on CBS, replacing Tuesdays, and will be accompanied by a new spin-off.

Here’s everything we know about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 19 so far.

When will NCIS Season 19 be released?

NCIS has a new date and hour for the TV season 2021-2022. The 19th season will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT, after nearly two decades on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, the first episode of the new season, titled “Blood in the Water,” will debut.

On Monday nights, the show will be joined by a new spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii, which will run at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

Who is in NCIS Season 19’s cast?

NCIS is adding a new member to the team after both Wickersham and Jack Sloane actress Maria Bello left the show last season.

Gary Cole, who starred in Veep and The Good Fight, will join the show as a series regular and FBI Special Agent Alden Park in the forthcoming season. Because CBS hasn’t revealed anything about the character, some have speculated that he could be the serial killer the crew spent most of last season hunting down.

Mark Harmon is apparently limiting his role on the program for Season 19 – however the synopsis for the first episode of the season still lists him as a series regular – despite the network stating that the character is not intended to be a substitute for Gibbs.

In the next episodes, a cast member who was introduced at the close of the previous season will play a larger part. Katrina Law, who first appeared on Hawaii Five-O as hostage negotiator Jessica Knight in Season 18, is returning to the program full-time for Season 19.

Returning from the as well.