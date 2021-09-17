Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’: How to Watch the New Spin-Off

Despite the fact that NCIS’s New Orleans spin-off was canceled last season, the network has announced a new series for the 2021-2022 season.

Vanessa Lachey plays as the first woman in head of the Pearl Harbor Field Office in NCIS: Hawaii, the CBS show’s first new spin-off in seven years. She is also the first female lead in an NCIS series.

Hawaii’s cast was confirmed a few months ago, and in the weeks leading up to the premiere, Lachey and the show’s producers have been providing trailers and plot elements.

Here’s all we know about the series so far.

When will NCIS: Hawaii be released?

The new series will premiere on CBS on Monday, September 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT. This airs immediately after the Season 19 debut of NCIS, which airs at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT.

“An experimental Naval aircraft crashes on Oahu, and Tennant and her crew must determine who is behind it before confidential state secrets are exposed,” according to the official premiere pilot episode summary.

Episodes will air weekly on Mondays at 10 p.m. CT / 9 p.m. ET after the pilot.

Paramount+ is the streaming home for all NCIS shows for viewers who wish to watch them online. Hawaii is available to watch live on the streamer as it airs, with episodes available for on-demand viewing immediately after they air.

Who is in the NCIS: Hawaii cast?

Jane Tennant is played by Vanessa Lachey, who was last seen in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat and the BH90210 spin-off. “A woman in a male-dominated field, she’s succeeded in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way with equal parts confidence and strategy,” according to her official bio.

“She’s a single mother raising her children. She’s a superb juggler, balancing the duty to both her children and her country, like any parent who loves their work and their family.”

CBS has also revealed the whole cast of NCIS: Hawaii. Along with Lachey, the following actors appear in the film:

Kai Holman, a Marine and island native who has returned to the island, is played by Alex Tarrant (Vegas, the upcoming Amazon Lord of the Rings show). This is a condensed version of the information.