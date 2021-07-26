Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘Lucifer’ Season 6

Lucifer Season 6 on Netflix will conclude the story of Lucifer Morningstar, a troubled Satan.

Series 5 was originally planned to be the show’s final season, with a 16-episode run. Netflix later overturned its decision to cancel Lucifer after five seasons and resurrected the popular supernatural thriller for a ten-episode finale.

It’s finally time for Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Chloe (Lauren German), Amenadiel (DB Woodside), Linda (Rachael Harris), Ella (Aimee Garcia), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), and Dan to say their final goodbyes (Kevin Alejandro).

This page has all of the information you need for Lucifer’s last season, including the release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When Will ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Be Released?

Season 6 of Lucifer has a definite release date, and there is good news for the Lucifam: the final season will be on screens much sooner than you think.

Lucifer’s sixth and last season will launch on Netflix worldwide on Friday, September 10th.

Fans will be able to view the complete series in one sitting because all ten episodes will be released at the same time.

Netflix now offers a download option, so you can watch Lucifer Season 6 episodes on the go with the Netflix app.

On Sunday, July 25, the Lucifer Season 6 release date was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con At Home event. The announcement was also shared on Netflix’s official Lucifer Twitter account.

“Let’s be evil one final time,” the tweet read alongside the trailer. The sixth season of #lucifer will premiere on @netflix on September 10th.”

Who Will Star In Season 6 Of ‘Lucifer’?

Tom Ellis, a Welsh actor, will reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar for the final time.

Lucifer snatched God’s crown at the end of Season 5, but there’s no question he’ll be up to his old tricks again in Season 6.

Lauren German (A Walk to Remember) reprises her role as Lucifer’s love interest, Chloe Decker. Chloe decided to leave as a detective with the LAPD in Season 5, but would she go through with her intentions now that she is a possible Goddess?

Aimee Garcia (George Lopez) reprises her role as forensic scientist Ella Lopez, the only member in Lucifer’s company who is unaware of his true nature.

Temptations is a song by The Temptations. Suits actor Rachael Harris will reprise her role as Lucifer's celestial brother Amenadiel, played by DB Woodside.