Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘He’s All That’ Remake With Addison Rae

He’s All That is the unanticipated remake of the 1990s film She’s All That, in which the genders are reversed. As the film is updated for the twenty-first century, some recognizable faces from the original film return.

In He’s All That, Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan of Designated Survivor star in a film that, based on the teaser, appears to follow a very similar plot to its predecessor.

This time, it’s the ladies who are betting and hoping to transform zeros into heroes, with Cameron (Buchanan) seeking to teach Padgett (Rae) that it’s not all about likes and social media shares.

We go over everything we know about the film so far, including who shows up from She’s All That.

When Will ‘He’s All That’ Be Released in Theaters?

