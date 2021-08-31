Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘Cinderella’

Cinderella, a young girl who is abused by her stepfamily but falls in love with Prince Charming once her foot fits into the glass shoe she lost at the conclusion of the ball, is a well-known fairytale.

Amazon Prime Video is attempting to modernize the folk story for a new generation.

The film is the first significant live-action recreation of the narrative since Kenneth Branagh’s 2015 live-action picture, Cinderella and Prince Charming, starring Lily James and Richard Madden as Cinderella and Prince Charming, respectively.

And now, thanks to this website, you can find out everything you need to know about the movie, including the actors, narrative, and release date.

When Will Cinderella Be Released?

The video will be published on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on September 3rd, according to a tweet from Amazon Prime Video on August 27.

“If it’s a Million to One, @camila cabello is going to be that one,” the VOD platform tweeted in a Tweet promoting the film ahead of its release. “On September 3rd, @primevideo will release the #CinderellaMovie.”

Who Will Play Cinderella in the Film?

In the title character, singer Camila Cabello will make her acting debut, while Broadway icon Idina Menzel will play her stepmother Vivian.

Meanwhile, Billy Porter has taken on the role of Fab G, a gender-neutral fairy godparent who will take the place of the traditional fairy godmother.

Queen Beatrice will be played by Minnie Driver, with Pierce Brosnan playing her husband King Rowan and Nicholas Galitzine playing their son Prince Robert.

Comedians James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan, and James Corden will play John, Romesh, and James, respectively, as mice-turned-footmen.

Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer will play Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Beverley Knight will play an unnamed role.

In Cinderella, what will happen?

Cinderella is a traditional fairytale, but because the film is a modern retelling of the narrative, it will not just focus on her love story, but also on her aspirations to become a dressmaker.

The protagonist is eager to forge her own path and create a shop called “Dresses by Ella,” but after meeting Prince Robert at the ball, she must choose between following her heart and pursuing her aspirations.

Is There a Cinderella Trailer?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video has already produced a trailer for the movie. This is a condensed version of the information.