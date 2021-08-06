Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot of ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’

In the shape of the anime series Black Lotus, the Blade Runner franchise is ready to get another thrilling addition to its universe.

Black Lotus is a Crunchyroll and Adult Swim original series set in 2032, following the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 masterpiece but before Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up.

Alcon Entertainment and the Sola Digital Arts animation studio are producing the anime, with Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe serving as creative producer.

The streaming site also gave viewers a closer look at their next sci-fi show during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo on Thursday, showcasing a new key image as well as the first look at the series’ introduction.

When is Blade Runner: Black Lotus going to be released?

Both Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have announced that Blade Runner: Black Lotus will air later this year, though neither has given a specific date.

On Crunchyroll, the series will be available in Japanese with subtitles in a variety of languages, including English.

Meanwhile, Adult Swim’s Toonami, the network’s anime programming block, will screen the English-dubbed version of the show.

Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama will direct the 13-episode series.

In Blade Runner: Black Lotus, who will play the lead role?

Jessica Henwick, Will Yun Lee, Samira Wiley, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Peyton List, Stephen Root, Barkhad Abdi, Gregg Henry, Henry Czerny, and Jason Spisak feature in the English voice cast.

Arisa Shida, Shinshu Fuji, Takako Honda, Taiten Kusunoki, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Hochu Otsuka, Takayuki Kinba, Masane Tsukayama, Akio Nojima, and Kazuki Yao are among the Japanese voice actors.

Elle, a female replicant made for an unknown purpose, is voiced by Henwick and Shida.

In Blade Runner: Black Lotus, what will happen?

The series is set in 2032 in Los Angeles and follows a young woman who wakes up with amnesia but discovers she has lethal abilities.

She discovers that her identity is hidden in a password-protected storage device, and that a tattoo of a black lotus is also a clue to her past.

The woman sets out on a quest to piece together the parts of her mystery background and find the people who are responsible for her misplaced identity.

Is there a Blade Runner: Black Lotus trailer?

